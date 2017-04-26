Suicide Broadcast on Facebook Live in Baldwin County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A 49-year-old man from Robertsdale is dead after committing suicide Tuesday night and broadcasting it on Facebook Live.

According to a release from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, the man was going through a break-up with his girlfriend. After not responding to calls, Baldwin County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to his home and while en route, they received reports that the man had committed suicide and filmed the event on Facebook Live.

When investigators arrived at the home, they discovered the man had shot himself in the head with a rifle. The video of the suicide was seized by deputies and taken down from Facebook.

The man’s body was sent to the Department of Forensic Sciences for testing.

News Five is working to gather more information and will provide updates here and WKRG News 5 at Noon.