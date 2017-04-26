Stimpson Joins Coastal Leaders on DC Trip

By Published:
From @mayorstimpson Twitter account.

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson wasn’t in attendance at Tuesday Mobile City Council meeting.  He was in the nation’s capital taking part in the Coastal Alabama Partnership Fly-In trip to Washington, D.C.  Stimpson was joined by other local leaders.

“We have met with Airbus at their D.C. office to discuss the Mobile [Airbus Final Assembly Line],” said Senior Director of Communications George Talbot via e-mail. “We met with Senator Strange and Senator Shelby to discuss a variety of federal issues including the I-10 Mobile River Bridge and the expansion of the Mobile shipping channel. We are now at US Dept of Transportation discussing the bridge.”

