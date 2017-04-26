Spanish Fort Teacher Arrested for Alcohol-Related Party for Teens

A Spanish Fort High School teacher has been arrested and charged with hosting an open house party.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office says Spanish teacher Kimberly Smith and her husband David Smith hosted an after prom party at their home in Daphne on Friday night.

An investigation revealed the Smith home was deemed a safe place to drink and hang out. Six students and their parents were interviewed Tuesday at Spanish Fort High School.

The students said Kimberly Smith told them “they had to give her their car keys and phones so they would not drink and drive or post images on social media of the party”.

Two of the juveniles said they were told by Ms. Smith, “Do not tell anyone as she did not want to get in trouble or lose her job”.

The Smiths turned themselves into the Baldwin County Correction Center on Wednesday. Both were granted $500 bond each.