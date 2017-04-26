Multi-Car Accident Slows Traffic on Interstate 110 in Pensacola

By Published: Updated:

PENSACOLA, FL (WKRG) —

First responders were dispatched around 2 p.m. to I-110 North near Airport Blvd Wednesday after reports of a multi-car accident.

A trooper on the scene told News 5 that the accident occurred after the driver of a silver SUV stopped because of a ladder in the road, which caused a second vehicle — a black SUV — to rear-end the vehicle and spin-off, hitting a third vehicle.

The drivers of the first two vehicles were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The second vehicle’s driver is on trauma alert due to being pregnant.

The third vehicle’s driver was not injured.

One lane was blocked off near the scene, but began to reopen around 3:15 p.m.

Traffic backed up on Fairfield Drive

More details to come. Follow this web story for updates.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s