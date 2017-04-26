Multi-Car Accident Slows Traffic on Interstate 110 in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, FL (WKRG) —

First responders were dispatched around 2 p.m. to I-110 North near Airport Blvd Wednesday after reports of a multi-car accident.

A trooper on the scene told News 5 that the accident occurred after the driver of a silver SUV stopped because of a ladder in the road, which caused a second vehicle — a black SUV — to rear-end the vehicle and spin-off, hitting a third vehicle.

The drivers of the first two vehicles were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The second vehicle’s driver is on trauma alert due to being pregnant.

The third vehicle’s driver was not injured.

One lane was blocked off near the scene, but began to reopen around 3:15 p.m.

More details to come. Follow this web story for updates.