MPD Needs Help Finding Man Caught on Camera Stealing TV

Downtown Mobile (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department is asking for help.

The Cyber Intelligence Unit posted the surveillance video with the caption, “MPD needs your help identifying the male in the picture below.” He is wanted for a burglary that occurred on 04/25/2017 in the Downtown Mobile area. The subject is wearing gloves, a Navy blue hoodie with yellow writing on the front and “C. Thompson” on the back, blue jean pants and red and black tennis shoes. If you think you know who this subject is please turn him in!!!! A cash reward is available!!!! 251-208-7000 or send us a message on Facebook!!!”