MPD Needs Help Finding Man Caught on Camera Stealing TV

By Published:

Downtown Mobile (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department is asking for help.

The Cyber Intelligence Unit posted the surveillance video with the caption, “MPD needs your help identifying the male in the picture below.” He is wanted for a burglary that occurred on 04/25/2017 in the Downtown Mobile area. The subject is wearing gloves, a Navy blue hoodie with yellow writing on the front and “C. Thompson” on the back, blue jean pants and red and black tennis shoes. If you think you know who this subject is please turn him in!!!!  A cash reward is available!!!! 251-208-7000 or send us a message on Facebook!!!”

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s