Mobile Police say a woman woke up to find a man in her bed, who wasn’t supposed to be there. Police arrested 27-year-old Derrick Drummond Tuesday. The woman, who lives on Eldorado Drive in the Navco area of Mobile, says the man got into her home through a window and tried to crawl into bed with her as she slept. According to police, the victim knows the man. She confronted him and he took off. Officers later found Drummond in the area and he was arrested. He’s charged with 2nd degree burglary.

