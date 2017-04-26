Lawmakers Vote to Put ‘Right to Life’ Language in Constitution

Associated Press Published: Updated:
State lawmakers in session in Montgomery, Ala.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama voters will decide in 2018 whether to write anti-abortion language into the state constitution.

The Alabama House of Representatives voted 73-24 Tuesday to give final approval to the legislation seeking to put “right to life” language into the Alabama Constitution. If approved by voters, the wording could put Alabama in a position to deny access to the procedure if current federal laws were to be overturned. The measure will go before voters in 2018.

Rep. Matt Fridy, the Republican bill sponsor, says it will affirm Alabama values unborn life.

Rep. Mary Moore, a Birmingham Democrat, said state lawmakers are showing they care about fetuses, instead of children who are born.

The measure is largely symbolic unless the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, the decision that legalized abortion.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s