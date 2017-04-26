Flooding Continues to Plague North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Many roads in central North Carolina remain closed due to flooding as heavy rain fell throughout the area for two solid days until late Tuesday morning. In addition to flooding, thousands were without power early Tuesday and dozens of crashes were reported Monday.

A Flood Warning was extended for several central North Carolina counties until late Wednesday morning as heavy rain fell through the morning and flooding continued Tuesday night.

The counties still under a flood warning until 11:30 a.m. Wednesday are Wayne, southern Granville, Wake, Wilson and Durham.

