Investigators: Runaway Makes Off With Stolen Gun, Ammunition and Car

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway teen. Investigators say 16-year old Brett Tyler Robertson was last seen Tuesday around 10 pm in a stolen 2008 orange Mitsubishi Eclipse with Florida Tag Y74MAV. The teen is also accused of stealing a debit card and a .22 caliber Ruger with ammunition.

Investigators say the stolen debit card was used to withdraw money Tuesday night just before 11 pm from an ATM in Defuniak Springs. The Sheriff’s Office describes Robertson as a habitual runaway known to hang out in north Walton County in Darlington and Paxton.

Brett Robertson is 6’2″, approximately 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Robertson is, call the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at 850.892.8111.