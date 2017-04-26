Gov. Ivey appoints Stuart as Chief Justice of Alabama

By Published:
(Courtesy: Governor Ivey's Office)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Gov. Kay Ivey has appointed Associate Justice Lyn Stuart to lead the Alabama Supreme Court as chief justice.

Ivey announced the appointment Wednesday after Roy Moore resigned to run for U.S. Senate.

Stuart had been acting chief justice since May when Moore was accused of violating ethical standards for judges.

Ivey said Stuart has served on the court with honor and integrity. Stuart, a former circuit judge, was elected to the state Supreme Court in 2000.

Stuart is the first Republican woman to hold the position of chief justice.

Ivey has not announced who she will name to the court as associate justice

A judicial discipline panel suspended Moore after ruling that he urged probate judges to refuse marriage licenses to gay couples. Moore denied the accusation.

