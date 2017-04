The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help finding a missing 11-year-old boy.

According to ECSO, Joseph Alan Coleman skipped school Monday and ran away from home.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt, khaki pants and gray Jordan tennis shoes. At the time, he was carrying a blue athletic bag with clothing inside.

Joseph has a history of running away.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact ECSO at 850-436-9620.