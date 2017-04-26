Crestview Police Say 911 is NOT a Nanny Service

CRESTVIEW, FL (WKRG) — 911 is known for emergency services, but police departments are discovering an increase in non-emergency calls.

The Crestview Police Department released Tuesday that they receive calls from parents who want police to assist in parenting.

We receive as much as a call a day and, on a slow week, even as many as 2-3 calls from parents who want us to take over their jobs,” says Public Information Officer, Brian Hughes.

Police Chief Tony Taylor says these parents are calling the “Dispatch Center—or even worse, dialing 911—to request an officer to come over and help them get Junior ready for bed.” He says the department will respond if a call is made to 911; however, if the call is about a child acting up it is time for the parents to deal with it.

In the press release, Taylor notes the problem does not stop at phone calls. He says parents are making comments to children saying, “See that policeman over there? He’s going to come over here and take you to jail if you don’t behave!” as a way to control their kids. This raises concern for Taylor because it can make the child fearful of the officers.

The Police Department claim “children should be taught that a police officer is someone they can turn to for help.” If Taylor overhears a parent he says he will assure the child officers are friendly.

Crestview Police senior chaplain, the Rev. Mark Broadhead commented, “When you ask the police to come discipline your children, someone else could be getting away with murder.”

The department reminded citizens that “it is against the law to misuse the 911 system for anything but emergencies, and Junior not going to bed, throwing a tantrum or not eating his broccoli isn’t an emergency. Instead of the child ‘going to jail,’ as the parent threatens, the parent might get a ride in the police car themselves.” Taylor said. ‘In short, we’re not going to raise your kids for you. It’s overloading our system, and it’s not doing you or your children any good,’ he said. ‘Please don’t do it.’ – Tony R. Taylor, Chief”

