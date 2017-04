Ingredients:

1 head cabbage, shredded

3 cups chicken, cooked and shredded

6 ounces water chestnuts

4 green onions, diced

3/4 cup oil

1/4 cup rice wine vinegar

2 packs ramen noodles, chicken flavor

8 Tbsp. sesame seeds

Directions:

Mix oil and vinegar and add the two seasoning packs from the ramen noodles. Crunch and toast ramen noodles and sesame seeds. Mix first four ingredients and toss with oil and vinegar mixture. Add noodles and sesame seeds right before serving.