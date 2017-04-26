BREAKING: Delaware State Trooper Shot

BEAR, Del. (AP) – Delaware state police say they have converged on a gunman who “continues to fire rounds at police officers” after a state trooper was shot outside a convenience store.

Police said in a statement Wednesday afternoon that the gunman fired shots in a residential community in Middletown and officers from numerous agencies are on the scene. Police say the gunman “has refused orders to surrender” and is firing at the officers.

People who live in the subdivision of two-story homes are being urged to stay inside and lock their doors. Schools in the area have also been locked down.

The shooting of the trooper occurred earlier Wednesday afternoon at a convenience store about 15 miles north of where police confronted the gunman.

A school district south of where a Delaware state trooper was shot is on lockdown because of what school officials “an armed individual in the vicinity.”

The Appoquinimink School District in southern New Castle County announced shortly after 2:15 p.m. that all schools and offices are on lockdown. Students and staff are being kept inside school buildings and parents are being told not to go to school to pick up their kids. Students will be dismissed after police give the all-clear. The district includes 17 schools, many of them in the Middletown area.

Media outlets report a heavy police presence in Middletown in the aftermath of the shooting, which occurred earlier Wednesday afternoon. Police have confirmed that a trooper was shot and taken to a hospital for treatment. Witnesses described a gunman fleeing the scene.