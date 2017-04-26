Bankhead Tunnel Closed Saturday Morning for Pedestrian Traffic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Alabama Department of Transportation announced Wednesday the Bankhead Tunnel in downtown Mobile will be closed Saturday morning.

The closure to car traffic will open up the tunnel to pedestrians and bicycles. The closure begins Saturday, April 29, at 6 a.m. and will remain closed until 8 a.m.

ALDOT says they plan to close the tunnel on Saturday morning for the next several weeks. A similar closure was done in 2016 and received positive feedback from citizens.

For drivers in the area Saturday morning, alternative routes include I-10/Wallace Tunnel or Alternative Highway 90 and the Cochran-Africatown Bridge.

ALDOT is warned all pedestrians and cyclists that travel the tunnel to use safe speeds and extra caution.