Update: ALEA reports Sylvia Williams Horn has been found.

The Alabama Department of Public Safety has issued an alert for a missing elderly woman from Linden, Al.

Linden Police say 76-year-old Sylvia Williams Horn suffers from Alzheimer’s. She was last seen wearing a white blouse near her home in Linden, Al at about 1:00 P.M Tuesday, April 25th.

Horn may be driving a white 2006 Nissan Frontier with a big Alabama ‘A’ on the driver-side door.