Dive Through Drive-Thru Robbery Attempt At Krystal’s

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

Mobile Police say there was an unusual robbery attempt at the Krystal’s on Government street early Wednesday morning. Officials say a suspect drove up to the drive-thru window and tried to make an order. The suspect handed the employee money to pay for some food. When the employee said there wasn’t enough money there, the suspect attempted to dive through the drive-thru window.

No one was hurt. The investigation is still in its very early stages. This happened at about four this morning. Mobile Police officers are still interviewing employees. It’s not clear if the suspect had a weapon.