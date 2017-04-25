Zeigler Audits Beach Mansion

(Mobile, AL-WKRG) State Auditor Jim Zeigler is in Baldwin County today auditing the newly renovated Governor’s Beach Mansion.

Zeigler will be looking for 98 state assets there worth $101,259.80. Former Governor Robert Bentley is now responsible for those, but after Zeigler certifies the audit, responsibility moves to Gov. Kay Ivey.

Zeigler has long been a critic of Governor Bentley diverting $1.8 million of BP settlement funds to restore the Gulf mansion. Now, Zeigler says the state is “in a jam” due to that action.

Zeigler has now finished three other required exit audits. There were no assets missing in the governor’s office, in the state capitol, o the governor’s mansion on Perry Street in Montgomery. Those locations have now been switched to the responsibility of new Governor Kay Ivey. A separate audit of the Blount mansion in East Montgomery has been completed but the reports are still being prepared.The State Auditor is responsible for auditing all state property worth over $500 per item.

