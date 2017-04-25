Watch: Police Rescue Baby Ducklings From Storm Drain

Chris Best Published:

PEARLAND, Texas — Pearland police have had their hands full with some feathered friends lately.

First they put a patrol SUV out of commission because a dove made her nest at the base of the windshield.

They’ve been posting updates about the dove on Facebook, which followers named “Pearl.” The department believes one of the eggs hatched earlier Monday.

Pearland PD also shared a video on Facebook Monday of a couple of officers saving ducklings from a storm drain earlier this month.

The rescue was caught on dashboard and body cameras. One of the officers got down in the drain, scooped up the ducklings and handed them to the other officer, who took them to the grassy area where their mama was anxiously waiting. After she had all of her ducklings back, the family was on their way.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s