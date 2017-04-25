Two People Thrown From Vehicle In Interstate Crash

Two people were thrown from a vehicle after an accident on Interstate 10 Tuesday evening. The accident happened just after 7 pm on I-10 southbound, between Dauphin Street and Airport Boulevard.The Jeep Wrangler could be seen lying on its side in the middle of the Airport Boulevard exit ramp.

According to Mobile Fire-Rescue Department spokesman Steve Huffman, a man and woman were both conscious and alert when medical crews arrived. Huffman says one victim was taken to USA Medical Center by a MFRD Rescue unit. The other was taken by private ambulance to Springhill Memorial Hospital. Emergency vehicles were on the scene for about an hour and a half. Investigators have not said what caused tonight’s accident.