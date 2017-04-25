Pulse Nightclub Owner plans to build memorial on club’s property

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – The owner of a gay Florida nightclub that was the site of the worst mass shooting in recent U.S. history wants to build a memorial on the club’s property.

Barbara Poma owns the Orlando-based club ‘Pulse’.

She said Tuesday in a statement that she will announce details for a memorial next week.

The memorial and the planning process will be a project of the not-for-profit onePULSE Foundation, which Poma established. She serves as its executive director and CEO.

The foundation has been raising money, intended to support construction and maintenance of a memorial, community grants to care for the survivors and victims’ families, endowed scholarships for each of the 49, and ultimately a museum showcasing historic artifacts and stories from the event.

Poma has said she founded the 12-year-old nightclub in memory of her brother John, who died of HIV/AIDS.

On May 4, Poma said she will introduce the foundation’s Board of Trustees and members of the memorial project’s Task Force.

In the months after the massacre, the city of Orlando proposed buying the club for $2.25 million so it could be turned into a memorial, but Poma ultimately turned down that offer.

Forty-nine people were killed, and dozens more injured, during the massacre at the gay nightclub last June.

Gunman Omar Mateen was killed in a shootout with police after a three-hour standoff.

