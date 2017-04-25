Peterson, Saints Agree to Deal

It appears Adrian Peterson has a new home.

According to published reports, Peterson and the New Orleans Saints have agreed to two-year deal that will pay the veteran running back $7 million.

Peterson, who turned 32 last month, became a free agent last month when the Minnesota Vikings declined to pick up their $18 million option on him.

Peterson also visited the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks.

Ironically, Peterson won’t have to wait long to face his old team.

The Saints first game of the season is against the Vikings on Monday, September 11th.