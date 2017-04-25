Peterson, Saints Agree to Deal

By Published:
Adrian Peterson
Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson (28) celebrates his touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

It appears Adrian Peterson has a new home.

According to published reports, Peterson and the New Orleans Saints have agreed to two-year deal that will pay the veteran running back $7 million.

Peterson, who turned 32 last month, became a free agent last month when the Minnesota Vikings declined to pick up their $18 million option on him.

Peterson also visited the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks.

Ironically, Peterson won’t have to wait long to face his old team.

The Saints first game of the season is against the Vikings on Monday, September 11th.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s