Old Auto Shop Becoming Brew Pub

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

The Mobile City council is considering expanding the downtown entertainment district. The changes would welcome a new place to enjoy new brews. Remember the old Firestone/Sweat Tire building downtown? The old auto repair shop isn’t much to look at right now, but the plan is to turn it into a brewing company. The folks behind Serda’s Coffee want to open Serda’s Brewing Company at 600 Government Street. The problem is it’s not within Mobile’s downtown Entertainment District. The Mobile City Council discussed Tuesday the possibility of adding another block into the district to include this business that has yet to open.

“Well, I think it’s important to add this new amenity. John Serda has invested a great amount of resources to bring in this brew pub to downtown Mobile,” said Mobile City Councilman Levon Manzie. The Downtown Entertainment district was established in 2013 to allow someone to buy an alcoholic drink at one establishment and then carry it publicly around downtown. They have been expanding, tweaking and changing this district ever since its inception. Since the expansion of the district was first introduced Tuesday, it will be automatically held over for one week and then possibly voted on next week.

Also on the agenda Tuesday, the city council voted to recommend the ABC Board approve a manufacturing license to Serda’s so they can make and serve their own beer. Owner John Serda says the Brewing Company should open in July. It will operate inside the old Firestone/Sweat Tire building on Government Street. According to Serda, it has sat vacant for approximately five years.

“It’s a romantic business, who doesn’t like beer?” said owner John Serda. “I think Mobile’s finally catching up to the times and building up its brewery scene.”

It’s hoped other hops-based establishment will also open in the Mobile market. So why an auto repair shop? Serda said they needed a space that could be both a place to hang out and be large enough for a manufacturing operation.

“We’ve got a great location, but it also gives us plenty of room because we’re actually a manufacturing facility, we’ll be manufacturing beer onsite,” said Serda.