Mobile Fire-Rescue Closer to Getting New Chief

As of April 25, it has been 1,271 days since the Mobile-Fire Rescue Department last had a fire chief.

However, it appears the vacancy may soon be getting filled. Mobile’s new Public Safety Director James Barber says they have 13 applicants for the job.

“The vetting process continues throughout this week,” said Barber. “We hope to be able to have a short list by the end of the week.”

Barber says they will likely have one candidate named by the end of next month.

He says getting the position filled is a top priority, given numerous staffing issues within the department.

Firefighters have complained of engines being understaffed or in some cases entire engines being taken out of service.

“What I am seeing is an organization that is over managed but over led,” said Barber. “Is there really a shortage of personnel or is it an allocation problem.”