Milton Woman Airlifted to Sacred Heart Trauma Center After House Fire

MILTON, FL (WKRG) — A 60-year-old woman was airlifted to Sacred Heart Hospital’s trauma center Tuesday night after a large house fire.

According to the Santa Rosa County spokesperson, local fire crews responded to the 8600 block of Baxter Road in East Milton around 9:40 p.m.

The house was fully engulfed in flames, but fire crews had it contained around 10:15 p.m.

Responding fire departments include East Milton Volunteer Fire Department, Bagdad Fire-Rescue, Harold Volunteer Fire, Skyline Fire and Holly-Navarre Fire.

Lifeguard-1 was the responding ambulance service.

A State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire. No further details are available at this time.