A man has been arrested for trying to steal an unmarked Escambia County Florida Deputy’s car.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says Kevin Owens approached the unmarked car, pulled out a gun and attempted to rob the deputy.

When Owens realized who he tried to rob, he took off on foot and was captured a short time later.

The incident happened in the 200 block of Chestnut Street.

