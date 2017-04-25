Man Charged in the Death of a Florida State Football Player’s Father

By Published:
Travis Rudolph,Marquez White

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (AP) — Authorities say the man who fatally shot the father of former Florida State football star Travis Rudolph while working in a strip club storage room has been charged with manslaughter.

A Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office news release says 36-year-old Paul Senat was arrested Tuesday in the death of 55-year-old Darryl Rudolph.

Authorities say Rudolph was fixing items at Sugar D’s Adult Club in West Palm Beach on Friday when Senat, another worker, moved a gun off a shelf in an adjacent room, and it fired. The bullet struck Rudolph in the back of the neck.

Wide receiver Travis Rudolph led Florida State in receiving the past two seasons and is forgoing his final season of eligibility to enter the NFL draft.

Jail records didn’t list an attorney for Senat.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s