Man Arrested for Attempting to Car Jack Deputy

Escambia County Officials are calling him a #NotSoSmoothCriminal. Investigators say a man was arrested after he tried to carjack an unmarked deputy vehicle… while the deputy was inside the car.
36-year-old Kevin Owens was booked Friday for carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon.
According to the sheriff’s office, he approached an unmarked car in the 200 block of Chestnut Street and began pulling a gun from his waistband. That’s when Owens realized the person he was trying to rob wasn’t an ordinary citizen. Owens turned and ran but the deputy captured him shortly after.