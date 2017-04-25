Man Arrested for Attempting to Car Jack Deputy

Escambia County Officials are calling him a #NotSoSmoothCriminal. Investigators say a man was arrested after he tried to carjack an unmarked deputy vehicle… while the deputy was inside the car.

36-year-old Kevin Owens was booked Friday for carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon.

According to the sheriff’s office, he approached an unmarked car in the 200 block of Chestnut Street and began pulling a gun from his waistband. That’s when Owens realized the person he was trying to rob wasn’t an ordinary citizen. Owens turned and ran but the deputy captured him shortly after.

Remember the song “Smooth Criminal” by Michael Jackson? Kevin Owens is not smooth. #triedtocarjackadeputygotsilverbraceletsinsteadofacar pic.twitter.com/rqHeXzHdNa — ESCO News (@ECSONews) April 25, 2017

.@weartv @pnj @northescambia @WKRG @FOX10News @1370WCOA @JackalynKovac 2/4. Kevin Owens was arrested in the 200 block of Chestnut St after trying to car jack an ECSO deputy, who was driving an unmarked vehicle. — ESCO News (@ECSONews) April 25, 2017