Live Traffic Updates for Your Tuesday Morning Commute

6:55 am – As your Tuesday morning commute continues to unfold, we still look good on the Bayway and Causeway. Both directions rolling smoothly without any accidents or delays or problems right now through either tunnel. On the Eastern Shore, we still have that earlier accident on Highway 181 southbound there at the I-10 overpass at the Malbis exit, exit 38. Expect some delays as the left-hand lane is blocked. Beyond that, in the Mobile area we had a serious accident Spice Pond Road at McCrary Road involving injuries and in the Theodore area a single car vehicle accident at Higgins at Cindy Drive, watch for delays there as well if you know where that is.

6:35 am – We begin with an accident on the Eastern shore on Highway 181 southbound there at the I-10 overpass. Apparently, the left-hand lane is blocked. If you’re trying to get over to Mobile or come from Mobile using the Bayway or Causeway both are running smoothly without any problems. No issues through either tunnel as well. We’ve got a serious accident at the intersection of Spice Pond Road and McCrary Road. Highway Patrol and emergency vehicles are on the scene and a fender bender Victory Drive East at Victory Drive West in Mobile about a block west of Halls Mill Road. No problems coming down I-65.