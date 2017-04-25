Kidnapping Suspect Turns Himself In to Mobile Police

Related Coverage WANTED: Mobile Police Search for 2nd Suspect in Kidnapping

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The 18-year-old wanted in connection with a robbery and kidnapping has turned himself to Mobile Police, according to a police spokesperson.

Police have been looking for Calvin Harris after an incident at Easy Money loan company on April 13th.

The incident happened at the store on Airport Blvd. near the Schillinger Road intersection. Mobile Police have already arrested 25-year-old Jaquail Busby. He is charged with two counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of first-degree kidnapping, and illegal firearm possession.

According to police, Busby and Harris forced the victim to drive them to Easy Money where they told her to go inside and retrieve the cash from the safe while they remained in the vehicle.

Mobile Police will escort Harris to Mobile Metro Jail Tuesday morning. Watch News 5 at Noon for the very latest.