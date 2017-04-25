Investigators Need Video, Photos From Weekend Apartment Fire

Did you take photos or video of Sunday afternoon’s fire at Timber Ridge Apartments in West Mobile? If so, Mobile Fire Investigators would like to talk to you.

The fire caused extensive damage to two buildings in the complex. At least a dozen apartments were affected. Investigators are still trying to determine the cause and they say your photos and videos could help. Investigators are especially interested in any photos or video taken when the fire first started.

Call Mobile Fire Rescue at 251.208.6373 or 251.208.7311 if you think you can help.