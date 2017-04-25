Investigators Need Video, Photos From Weekend Apartment Fire

By Published:
photo from Chris Patrick

Did you take photos or video of Sunday afternoon’s fire at Timber Ridge Apartments in West Mobile? If so, Mobile Fire Investigators would like to talk to you.

The fire caused extensive damage to two buildings in the complex. At least a dozen apartments were affected. Investigators are still trying to determine the cause and they say your photos and videos could help. Investigators are especially interested in any photos or video taken when the fire first started.

Call Mobile Fire Rescue at 251.208.6373 or 251.208.7311 if you think you can help.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s