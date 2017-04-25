Inmates Escape From Work Release Center

The Alabama Department of Corrections is looking for two inmates who escaped from the Loxley Work Release Center Monday night just after 9 o’clock.

Bobby Lee Taylor is 5′ 3″ and weighs 165 pounds. Taylor’s hair is blonde and he has more than a dozen tattoos including some on his neck. In 2007, Taylor was sentenced to 20 years behind bars after being convicted of theft of property in Elmore County.

Ryan Edward Wilson is 5′ 9″ and weighs 180 pounds. 29-year-old Wilson has brown hair and brown eyes. in 2016, Wilson was sentenced to 2 years in jail after being convicted of theft of property in Jackson County.If you know where either of these inmates might be, call the Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.