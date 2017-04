The Alabama Department of Corrections is looking for an inmate who escaped from the Loxley Work Release Center Monday night just after 9 o’clock.

Bobby Lee Taylor is 5′ 3″ and weighs 165 pounds.

Taylor’s hair is blonde and he has more than a dozen tatoo’s including some on his neck.

In 2007, Taylor was sentenced to 20 years behind bars after being convicted of theft of property in Elmore County.

If you know where Bobby Lee Taylor is, call the Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.