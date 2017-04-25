House votes to decriminalize midwifery in Alabama

By Published: Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – The Alabama House of Representatives has voted to decriminalize midwifery.

Representatives approved the bill Tuesday with an 84-11 vote. It now moves to the Alabama Senate.

Currently, it is a misdemeanor for anyone other than a doctor and a licensed nurse midwife to deliver babies in the state. The bill would allow a midwife with a certification from an organization accredited by the Institute for Credentialing Excellence to deliver babies without violating the law.

Lay midwifery would remain a criminal offense.

Rep. Ken Johnson, the bill’s sponsor, said midwives have successfully delivered babies for centuries. He said if a woman wants to give birth at home, it is currently a crime if she pays a certified midwife to assist her.

Home birth advocates have lobbied for years to change the law.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s