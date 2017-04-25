Alleged Hotel Burglar Arrested by Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A 37-year-old man from Mobile was arrested Monday night for burglarizing a hotel room in Mobile.

According to a release from Mobile Police, Robert Hawthorne was arrested at America’s Best Value Inn on Inn Road near the Interstate 65 on-ramp. When officers arrived at the hotel, they found Hawthorne inside one of the rooms and took him into custody.

While in custody, officers found a stolen credit card and drugs on his person.

After an investigation into Hawthorne, officers discovered that he was responsible for another hotel burglary back in March. That burglary took place March 8 at the Day’s Inn which is in the same location as the other hotel.

Hawthorne is currently behind bars at Mobile Metro Jail. He faces numerous charges including two counts of third-degree burglary, drug possession and receiving stolen property.

Hawthorne is no stranger to law enforcement. Since 2008, he has been arrested 46 times in Mobile County.