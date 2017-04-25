Grove Hill Elementary on Kidcam

The 3rd and 4th grades at Grove Hill Elementary know their weather! I spent part of the afternoon there doing some show-and-tell for weather and weather instruments. We talked about pressure, wind, conduction and lots of other science.

I had help from Maya, Jemeria, Emily, Blandon, Kelsen-Ann, Kaiden and others. Ms. Witherspoon and Ms. Jackson had a little competition on conduction. I think it was a tie. They and the rest of the staff and students get the “Alan Sealls of Approval.” Thanks to Mr. Pace for coordinating.