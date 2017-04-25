Federal Appeals Court Upholds Hastie Conviction

The Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta has upheld the conviction of former Mobile County License Commissioner, Kim Hastie. In an 18-page opinion, the three-judge panel led by William Pryor concluded that Hastie violated the Drivers Privacy Protection Act by providing email addresses of Mobile County residents to the Sandy Stimpson for Mayor Campaign.

Judge Adalberto Jordan says he would have granted Hastie a new trial. In his dissent, Adalberton concludes that the jury, not the judge, should have made the determination that email addresses constitute “personal information” as defined in the DPPA.

Hastie was convicted in 2015 of a misdemeanor and fined $5,000.00.

Read the opinion here.