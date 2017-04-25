Crestview Man Arrested for Stabbing Man in Buttocks

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A 42-year-old man from Crestview, Fla. is behind bars Tuesday morning after a stabbing that sent another man to the hospital in critical condition.

According to a release from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Demone Blackman was arrested for a stabbing at Robert’s Mobile Home Park on East James Lee Boulevard. The stabbing took place around 10 p.m. on Monday.

The victim was identified as 42-year-old Roger Zeis.

Zeis told deputies that he went to the mobile home park to talk to someone about a job. When he arrived, he said Blackman came out to talk to him and told him that the person he was looking for was not home. As Zeis was leaving, he yelled out to a friend, but Blackman came out and asked if he was talking to him and asked if he had a problem. Right after that, Blackman came down a ramp from his home and hit Zeis in the mouth with an object, dislodging four front teeth, then Blackman stabbed Zeis in the buttocks.

After the stabbing, Zeis went home, but later went to the hospital for his injuries. He remains in critical condition at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center and learned the stab wound was so deep it perforated his bowel.

When deputies went to arrest Blackman, his left hand was covered in blood and his right hand was swollen with abrasions and blood on his knuckles.

Blackman remains jailed on a felony charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.