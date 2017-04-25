Caught on Camera: Shark Eats Giant Whale

(CBS)

WARNING: SOME MAY FIND VIDEO DISTURBING

A 16-foot great white eats away at ‘Scarlet,’ a dead whale miles from Dana Point’s shoreline. Shark tagger Keith Poe, with sharktagger.com, heard about the death of Scarlet last Thursday by whale-watching boat captains who notified Newport lifeguards so the 55-foot humpback could be towed offshore and away from the beach.

The need to tow was partly because it’s difficult to dispose of whales once they hit land, but also to remove the stench and sight of a decaying whale from the beach setting.

Scarlet was a well-known whale with a rough past. Last year, she was entangled for six weeks before she was able to break free of the line.