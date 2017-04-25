CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Armed Robbery at Subway in Mobile

Mobile Police needs your help identifying two people who robbed a Subway employee at gunpoint over the weekend.

The armed robbery happened Sunday night at the Subway on 1956 S University Boulevard. Both suspects were armed; one of them fired his weapon inside the store.

The suspects left in a red Toyota Camry.

Below is a MPD description of the wanted male suspects:

Suspect 1: black male wearing a blue hooded wind jacket with white stripes down the sleeves, blue wind pants with white stripes down the legs, black shoes, and blue latex gloves, armed with a tec-9 style gun.

Suspect 2:black male wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, khaki pants, white and blue tennis shoes, and blue latex gloves, armed with a silver and black handgun (possibly 9mm).

If you know anything about this crime please call Crime Stoppers 251-208-7000 or MPD 251-208-7211.