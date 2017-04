MOBILE, AL (WKRG) —

Mobile Police continue to investigate a shooting that took place Tuesday night in the Maysville community.

Police were seen using their flashlights to search the ground outside a home near the intersection of Polk and Antwerp Streets.

MPD confirms two victims were shot and transported the the hospital — one with life-threatening injuries, the other with minor injuries.

News 5 saw shell casings on the ground. Follow News 5 as we continue to investigate.