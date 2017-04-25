Before Mars, NASA’s Space Launch System Begins River Journey to Huntsville

J.B. BIUNNO By Published:

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — Rockets are designed, assembled and destined to reach altitudes beyond the stratosphere.

This week, however, NASA engineers will begin loading pieces of their biggest rocket yet on a barge.

News 5 toured NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans on Tuesday to get a glimpse of the testing sections of the Space Launch System — the biggest rocket ever built, NASA says — before it begins a journey of swampy proportions. In the coming days, the first test article — the bottom piece of the rocket — will be loaded onto NASA’s Pegasus barge to be transported by river to the Marshall Space Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

Getting to its destination is quite a bit longer than a car ride between the two cities.  Pegasus has to barge through 1,240 miles of the Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee rivers before curving into Huntsville.

Watch our report above for more.

