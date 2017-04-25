Aviation Education Event This Weekend in Mobile

By Published:
Legacy Flight Academy logo

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

The non-profit group Legacy Flight Academy along with officials from the Mobile Airport Authority will be hosting an event this weekend for kids age 11-18 who are interested in aviation.  According to the news release, the event, “Eyes Above the Horizon” will feature.

  • An orientation flight in a single-engine airplane where students will pilot the aircraft
  • Academic instruction in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (S.T.E.M)
  • Breakfast and lunch
  • A tour of the Airbus Final Assembly Line
  • Renowned United Airlines pilot Nia Wordlaw as the keynote speaker

 

Pre-registration is required for the April 29th event.  You can click here for registration.

To learn more about the program, visit the website.

 

