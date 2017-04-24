WANTED: Mobile Police Search for 2nd Suspect in Kidnapping

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a second suspect wanted for kidnapping and robbery charges.

According to a release from Mobile Police, 18-year-old Calvin Lashun Harris is wanted for kidnapping a woman at gunpoint two weeks ago and forcing her to drive around until morning.

The incident happened Friday, April 13 on Airport Blvd. near the Schillinger Road intersection. Mobile Police have already arrested 25-year-old Jaquail Busby. He is charged with two counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of first-degree kidnapping, and illegal firearm possession.

According to police, Busby and Harris forced the victim to drive them to Easy Money where they told her to go inside and retrieve the cash from the safe while they remained in the vehicle.