U.S. Supreme Court Rejects Appeal from Alabama Death Row Inmate

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Justices of the U.S. Supreme Court rejected the appeal of Alabama death row inmate Thomas Arthur Monday.

Arthur is scheduled to be executed on May 25 at Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, Ala. His execution date was set earlier this month after the Alabama Supreme Court heard Thomas’ appeal.

Arthur was convicted of murder in the 1982 slaying of Troy Wicker.

This is the not first time an execution date has been set for Arthur. During his time on death row in Alabama, the courts have scheduled his death seven times, but it never happened. May 25 is the eighth time the State of Alabama has scheduled his execution.

The U.S. Supreme Court halted Arthur’s execution in November on the same evening he was set to die by lethal injection.

Alabama asked the court to quickly set a new execution date when the high court turned down Arthur’s latest appeal.