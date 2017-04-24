Trial Of Former Florida Congresswoman Starts Today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) – Jury selection is starting in the trial of a former Florida congresswoman facing fraud charges.

The jury selection process is expected to last two days, starting Monday, in the trial of former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown.

The Florida Times-Union (http://bit.ly/2omww4k ) reports that prosecutors and defense attorneys hope to seat 12 jurors by Wednesday when opening arguments are set to begin in federal court in Jacksonville.

Brown’s indictment states that she and others raised $800,000 through the charity One Door for Education. The indictment said the organization only gave out two scholarships for $1,200, and that the money was instead used for the congresswoman’s personal expenses.

Brown’s former chief of staff, Ronnie Simmons, and former One Door president Carla Wiley already have pleaded guilty.

Brown has pleaded not guilty.

