Travelers spent $13 billion in Alabama in 2016

By Published:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – A report says travelers spent more than $13 billion in Alabama last year.

The study was conducted for the state tourism agency by an economist at Auburn University Montgomery. It says more than 25 million travelers spent a total of $13.4 billion in the state in 2016 on hotels, shopping, transportation and restaurants.

The number represents an increase of 5.4 percent from the year before. Tourism Director Lee Sentell says travel spending has doubled in the state over the last 14 years.

The report says the spending was responsible for about 180,000 jobs statewide last year.

Baldwin County with its beaches leads the state in travel spending at $4.2 billion. The state’s population centers of Jefferson, Madison, Mobile and Montgomery counties are next.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s