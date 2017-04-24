Thousands of Dollars Worth of High-End Bikes, Merchandise Stolen in Okaloosa County

Thieves steal dozens of expensive bikes and other merchandise from a storage facility in Fort Walton Beach.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said someone forced their way inside the storage unit and stole nearly three-dozen high-end racing and triathlete bikes, clothing, accessories, and tools valued at tens of thousands of dollars.

The burglary happened somewhere between April 12 and April 22nd. The property belonged to Dragon Sports.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding the person or people responsible.

If you know anything about the crime please call the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 850-651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS, emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.