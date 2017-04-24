Renters Survey Damage Following Apartment Fire

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

Mobile Fire officials are still trying to figure out what caused a massive apartment fire in west Mobile Sunday afternoon. A fire heavily damaged two buildings at Timber Ridge Apartments.

Things are a lot quieter at Timber Ridge apartments than they were just about 24 hours ago. In the daylight, you can really get a full assessment of the damage this fire caused on Sunday afternoon.

At least a dozen apartment units were damaged by this fire. For now, the two buildings that were damaged is roped off by police tape, meaning the renters who are here now can’t go inside until a structural engineer has a look.

Once the building is deemed safe enough to enter, people can go in and try and get what they can salvage from the fire.

Many of the people News 5 spoke with who live around here say they’re thankful no one was hurt.

Felicia Marchetti, Renter: “I walked out into my balcony and they said there’s a fire get out, so I grabbed my dog and got out, and come out here in a matter of three minutes it was just up in flames,” said renter Felicia Marchetti. “I’m blessed I feel very blessed.” Mobile Fire Rescue is still investigating this. They’re asking anyone who may have seen the early stages of this fire to please give them a call.