Police: A Facebook chat led officers to his roommate’s body

SAUCIER, Miss. (AP) – A Saucier man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of his 75-year-old roommate after authorities say they were alerted to a Facebook conversation about the slaying.

Media outlets report Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said in a news release that 39-year-old Gabriel Benjamin Curtis was arrested Friday and charged murder in the death of Willis Cassidy Jr.

Peterson says officers went to Curtis’s house after receiving a call from a Florida resident who claimed that during a Facebook video chat Curtis revealed he killed his roommate.

Authorities say Curtis admitted to slaying his roommate and led investigators to a wooded area in Jackson County, where they found the body.

Police say they don’t know the motive.

It’s unclear if Curtis has an attorney.